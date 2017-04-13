The A-list Hollywood couple had already announced their separation and plans to file in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce, more than a year after announcing their separation, BuzzFeed News confirmed Thursday.

The couple's pending divorce would mark the end of another major Hollywood marriage after the very public split of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Garner and Affleck, both 44, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court after 10 years of marriage. The couple have three minor children — Violet, 11, Seraphina,8, and Sam,5, — according to the court papers. The couple are both asking for shared physical and legal custody.

The couple had announced their separation and plans to divorce in a joint statement in June 2015, in which they made clear that the two actors would be going forward "with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children, whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time."

When the split was announced, reports surfaced of Affleck having a relationship with the couple's nanny, a claim the actor's camp denied. Garner also told Vanity Fair the couple had been separated for months “before I had even heard about the nanny.”

Affleck, who is currently promoting the new Justice League movie, recently announced on Facebook that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, saying he wanted "to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be."

He also thanked Garner, who he said "has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

