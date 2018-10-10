Actor Verne Troyer Died From Alcohol Intoxication

Actor Verne Troyer, who shot to fame with his portrayal of Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, died from alcohol intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. The coroner released the results of Troyer’s toxicology exam on Wednesday, ruling his death a suicide.

Troyer died April 21 at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 49. Troyer, who worked as a comedian and stunt performer, was just 2 feet 8 inches tall due to achondroplasia dwarfism.



His official Facebook page confirmed the news.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” a statement posted to his page said. “He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know.”

The Facebook update also hinted at Troyer’s public struggle with alcohol addiction. Before his death, it had been reported that Troyer had been hospitalized with alcohol poisoning.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” it read, noting that Troyer was baptized recently.

The Facebook post also said that “depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

