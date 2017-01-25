"A Dog's Purpose" Star Dennis Quaid Says "Absolutely No Dogs Were Harmed" During Filming

Dennis Quaid told Today hosts Matt Lauer and Natalie Morales Wednesday morning that "absolutely no dogs were harmed" during the filming of A Dog's Purpose.

A week ago, a controversial video posted on TMZ appeared to show a German shepherd being forced into water on set, spawning backlash against the movie, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. Quaid, who has been promoting the release this week, said on Today that he does not feel that there were any mistakes made on set in the way the German shepherd, Hercules, was handled. "Every precaution was taken," said Quaid, who noted the TMZ video was "spliced, edited and manipulated that to make it look as if the dog was being abused."

"The dog had been in that water happily and even afterwards too. The dog was fine," he told Today. "The dog is actually straining at the leash to get in the water because he loves it so much.” Quaid's statements about the production back up what many involved in A Dog's Purpose have previously said.