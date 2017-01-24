"A Dog's Purpose" Producer Says Leaked Video Of Scared Dog Is Misleading

In column published in The Hollywood Reporter , Gavin Polone said the dog was spooked when the crew briefly changed the jump off point, but was otherwise eager to get in the water.

A Dog’s Purpose producer Gavin Polone says that a leaked video of a scared dog on set being forced to go into churning water, while appalling, doesn't tell the whole story.

In a column in The Hollywood Reporter published on Monday, Polone said rehearsal footage of the entire day shows the German shepherd "not only unafraid of the water, but desperate to jump in."

"In fact, he had to be held back by the trainer from going in too soon," he wrote.

He believes the dog was “spooked” after being asked to film the scene from different, unrehearsed vantage point. When the dog didn’t want to do the scene from the new position, the crew changed and went back to the original position where the dog “was comfortable and went in on his own.”

Polone also noted that a CGI dog was used for more dangerous looking stunts, including the footage used in the movie trailer.



Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures said in a statement after the video leaked that while “we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress,” they have been assured that the dog was not harmed throughout the filmmaking.



The leaked video, shot at a pool outside Winnipeg, Canada, in 2015, shows the German shepherd struggling to avoid going into the water. The can dog can then be seen going under water as someone yells “Cut it! Cut it!” as a handlers rush in.