A Popular YouTuber Mom Who Was Charged With Child Abuse Has Died

A woman who operated a popular YouTube channel featuring videos of her children until she was arrested and charged earlier this year with child abuse died Tuesday, officials said.

Machelle Hobson, a 48-year-old mother in Arizona, earned thousands of dollars from her "Fantastic Adventures" videos, which featured her seven children. In March, she was charged with abuse after the children told police they'd been beaten, locked in a closet for days at a time, and pepper-sprayed.



Hobson was taken into custody on March 15, and by a March 29 court appearance, she was using a wheelchair. Local media reported that she had a brain injury while in jail.

She was later declared incompetent to stand trial, but local authorities continued to believe she would recover enough to be held accountable for her alleged actions.

“I believe she will be restored (to competency),” Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer told PinalCentral after a court hearing in August. “I believe the 15-month timeframe is enough for us to get her restored, allow her to be brought back into court for her to be held accountable, and ultimately go to trial and find her guilty.”

But on Tuesday, Hobson died at a hospital, a Maricopa Police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. Her cause of death was not immediately announced.