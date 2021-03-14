In this image from video, Yo-Yo Ma performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma brought his instrument along to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and turned his time in the observation area into an impromptu concert.

The classical music star was getting his second dose of the vaccine on Saturday at Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts and treated health care workers and fellow vaccine recipients to a cello performance. According to the Berkshire Eagle, Ma lives in the area part-time and told local vaccine administrators he wanted to give back to the community.

The community college shared clips of Ma's short performance, showing the cellist masked up in the school gym. He played the prelude to Bach's Cello Suite No. 1, receiving applause and cheers from the socially distanced group of people who had also just received shots.