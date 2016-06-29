World Leaders React To Terror Attack On Istanbul Airport
Leaders around the world condemned the suspected terrorist attacks, which left at least 36 people dead.
World leaders offered condolences and a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack Tuesday night at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport that left at least 36 people dead.
The assault appeared to be the work of the terrorist group ISIS, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, though investigators Wednesday were still piecing together exactly what happened and why.
As the investigation into who was responsible for the attack, leaders around the world denounced terrorism and offered support for Turkey.
The White House
UK Prime Minister David Cameron
ADVERTISEMENT
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Jordan's Queen Rania Al Abdullah
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
U.S. Sen. John McCain
ADVERTISEMENT
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mohd Najib Tun Razak
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo
ADVERTISEMENT
Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.