World Leaders React To Terror Attack On Istanbul Airport

World leaders offered condolences and a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack Tuesday night at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport that left at least 36 people dead.

The assault appeared to be the work of the terrorist group ISIS, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, though investigators Wednesday were still piecing together exactly what happened and why.

As the investigation into who was responsible for the attack, leaders around the world denounced terrorism and offered support for Turkey.