World Leaders React To Terror Attack On Istanbul Airport

Leaders around the world condemned the suspected terrorist attacks, which left at least 36 people dead.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on June 28, 2016, at 11:35 p.m. ET

World leaders offered condolences and a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack Tuesday night at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport that left at least 36 people dead.

Osman Orsal / Reuters

The assault appeared to be the work of the terrorist group ISIS, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, though investigators Wednesday were still piecing together exactly what happened and why.

As the investigation into who was responsible for the attack, leaders around the world denounced terrorism and offered support for Turkey.

The White House

White House / Via Twitter: @WhiteHouse

UK Prime Minister David Cameron

David Cameron / Via Twitter: @Number10gov
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau / Via Twitter: @JustinTrudeau

Jordan's Queen Rania Al Abdullah

Queen Rania / Via Twitter: @QueenRania

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi / Via Twitter: @narendramodi

U.S. Sen. John McCain

John McCain / Via Twitter: @SenJohnMcCain
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mohd Najib Tun Razak

Najib Razak / Via Twitter: @NajibRazak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena

Maithripala Sirisena / Via Twitter: @MaithripalaS

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo

Joko Widodo / Via Twitter: @jokowi
Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel

Charles Michel / Via Twitter: @CharlesMichel

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta

Ujuru Kenyatta / Via Twitter: @PresidentKE

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos

Juan Manuel Santos / Via Twitter: @JuanManSantos
