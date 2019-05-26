A YouTuber Dramatically Described Seeing His Wife Fall Off A Cliff And — I Know, This Is Shocking — It Became A Meme

A YouTuber made a video describing what he called a traumatic, near-death experience watching his wife fall off a cliff, and people on Twitter turned "Cliff Wife" into a meme. YouTube and Snapchat star Shonduras, aka Shaun McBride, shared the dramatic vlog this week from his Hawaii family vacation. The video catches his wife falling from a trail down to a rocky shore. Afterward, she said she had scrapes and bruises but wasn't seriously injured.

In his video, "JENNY FELL OFF A CLIFF.. scary moment for our family," McBride and his wife Jenny McBride discussed why they wanted to share what they described as a life-changing event. "We want Jenny's near-death experience to be motivation for you guys to make every single day the best day ever and make life the best ever because it can just change like that," he said.

The video, which begins with a content warning, includes Jenny tumbling from the trail after losing her footing, the aftermath as Shaun checks if she's injured, and a viewing party where the McBrides and friends watched the footage for the first time. "I literally thought I was going to die," she said. "I'm lucky to be here and not even have a broken bone, just a really, really sore body." It wasn't supposed to be funny, but well, people on Twitter found it really, really funny. Shaun McBride tweeted a portion of the video, then deleted it after thousands of people reacted to it.

Why am I sobbing laughing at that video of the wife falling off the cliff and then being interviewed about falling off a cliff. Why is this funny to me. So many things have gone into eroding my brain to make this the funniest thing ever

She fell off a cliff.

please. my wife. she fell off a cliff.

It was just the latest in great internet wife content.

crying laughing alone in the car at all the different wives of online. just ruining my makeup. curvy wife, elf wife, the wife who was emailed, the wife who fell off a cliff. every day a new wife for us to guffaw about. an endless parade of wives.

Welcome to WIFE QUEST Choose your class: CURVY CLIFF ELF BORAT VOICE MY

Whose wife was she really?

Moby (watching some other guy’s wife fall down a cliff): oh no, my wife!

Some people thought the fall looked familiar.

@Shonduras Lmfaooo a cliff

Pets found it relatable.

I watched my wife fall off a cliff...

And well, others considered what a truly dramatic fall would look like.

please be with me and my family during this trying time. My wife fell off a cliff and then exploded

Wow, that cliff wife video is a lot scarier when they watch it from a different angle