A YouTuber Dramatically Described Seeing His Wife Fall Off A Cliff And — I Know, This Is Shocking — It Became A Meme
A YouTuber made a video describing what he called a traumatic, near-death experience watching his wife fall off a cliff, and people on Twitter turned "Cliff Wife" into a meme.
YouTube and Snapchat star Shonduras, aka Shaun McBride, shared the dramatic vlog this week from his Hawaii family vacation. The video catches his wife falling from a trail down to a rocky shore.
Afterward, she said she had scrapes and bruises but wasn't seriously injured.
In his video, "JENNY FELL OFF A CLIFF.. scary moment for our family," McBride and his wife Jenny McBride discussed why they wanted to share what they described as a life-changing event.
"We want Jenny's near-death experience to be motivation for you guys to make every single day the best day ever and make life the best ever because it can just change like that," he said.
The video, which begins with a content warning, includes Jenny tumbling from the trail after losing her footing, the aftermath as Shaun checks if she's injured, and a viewing party where the McBrides and friends watched the footage for the first time.
"I literally thought I was going to die," she said. "I'm lucky to be here and not even have a broken bone, just a really, really sore body."
It wasn't supposed to be funny, but well, people on Twitter found it really, really funny. Shaun McBride tweeted a portion of the video, then deleted it after thousands of people reacted to it.
She fell off a cliff.
It was just the latest in great internet wife content.
Whose wife was she really?
Some people thought the fall looked familiar.
Pets found it relatable.
And well, others considered what a truly dramatic fall would look like.
The McBrides didn't immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News. But in the original video, they said they try to keep things positive. Typical videos show activities with their kids or antics like hoverboarding or playing video games in a hot tub.
"We set this goal a couple years ago to always try to and make every day the best day ever, and get along and do one fun thing every single day," Shaun McBride said.
The fall video wasn't fun like their other videos, but he added they thought it was important to share.
"This shows you that life isn't perfect and also why it's so important to always have the best day ever and a positive outlook."
