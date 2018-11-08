Video from the press conference shows an intern attempting to take the microphone from Acosta, who says, "Pardon me, ma'am," after briefly making contact with her arm. Acosta then continues to ask a question about the Russia investigation, which Trump doesn't answer.

The White House on Wednesday said it is suspending access to CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta after he refused to give up the microphone while asking a question about the Russia investigation at a news conference.

BREAKING: White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference. https://t.co/fFm7wclFw2

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the decision to revoke Acosta's credentials was made because of his "placing hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern."

Sanders also defended the Trump administration's support of a free press, adding, "President Trump has given the press more access than any president in history."

On Twitter, Acosta said Sanders's description of what happened was a lie.

Acosta leads CNN's coverage of the president, and over the last two years, he's become known for his persistent questions and testy interactions with Trump and his press staff. But his questions have at times prompted Trump to account for his administration's actions.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly said Acosta and CNN are "fake news," and on Wednesday, he further singled the reporter out as an "enemy of the people."

“CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them,” Trump said. “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

Acosta isn't the only CNN reporter to face the White House's ire. Reporter Kaitlan Collins was banned from an open press event this summer after asking what White House staff deemed to be “inappropriate” questions of Trump earlier in the day. She had shouted questions about the audio recording of Trump discussing paying former Playboy model Karen McDougal during a media scrum in the Oval Office the European Commission’s president.

And last year, CNN was among several news organizations banned by then-press secretary Sean Spicer.