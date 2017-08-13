Here's What We Know About The Man Accused Of Killing A Woman At A White Supremacist Rally

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after police said he plowed his car into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Several hundred protesters had been marching in downtown Charlottesville to take a stand against a white supremacist rally. The gray Dodge Challenger charged into a group of the anti-racist protesters, captured in graphic detail in a photo by the Daily Progress.

Fields was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene of the crash, police said. He was charged Saturday night with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and hit and run.

Monday, a Charlottesville judge denied Fields bail. A bond hearing is scheduled for mid-August.

Fields, who appeared in court via a video link in a black and white jumpsuit, reportedly said he could not afford a lawyer and has no ties to the Charlottesville area. The court appointed him a lawyer after he said he received a salary of $650 a week.

Charles "Buddy" Weber, the lawyer assigned to represent Fields, is also one of a group of plaintiffs suing the City of Charlottesville to stop the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park, formerly known as Lee Park, according to a copy of the lawsuit posted online by The Daily Progress.

Weber also represented Jason Kessler, the blogger who organized the white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville this weekend, in an unrelated case earlier this year. Kessler was arrested in January and charged with assaulting another man while Kessler was collecting signatures for a petition to remove a local Charlottesville official. Kessler pleaded guilty in April.