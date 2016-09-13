Ryan Lochte Rushed By Protesters During “Dancing With The Stars” Debut

The two men were placed under private arrest for trespassing at CBS Studios, and later arrested by Los Angeles police for unlawfully entering the stage in an attempt to confront Lochte, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told BuzzFeed News. Both suspects were in their forties, he said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to ABC's Dancing With the Stars for more information.

Lochte became embroiled in an international incident during the Rio Olympics after he said he was robbed at gunpoint with other US swimmers after a night of partying. Brazilian authorities disputed his story, and Lochte later admitted he had "over-exaggerated" what was actually an encounter with a gas station security guard demanding payment for vandalism. The Olympic star is now facing charges in Brazil and has been suspended from competition.

Leading up to the Monday night premiere, Burke wrote in her blog for People that Lochte was focused and thinking positively in spite of what had happened.

"Through the dance, we're sort of telling the story of what's happened with him recently," Burke wrote. "At the beginning of the dance, we are fighting and I don't want anything to do with him. But the theme of the dance is forgiveness and giving people chances."