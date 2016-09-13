Ryan Lochte Rushed By Protesters During “Dancing With The Stars” Debut
Security intervened after protesters rushed the stage at the end of Lochte's performance. Two men were later arrested by Los Angeles police.
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte made his debut Monday on Dancing With the Stars, performing with pro Cheryl Burke.
As judges assessed his moves, something happened.
"Excuse me. Hey, back off," judge Carrie Ann Inaba said as Lochte's dance was replayed. The camera didn't show what was happening to Lochte, and the broadcast quickly went to commercial.
Fans watching other angles of the show online said it looked like someone in the audience tried to attack Lochte. Security guards tackled the person.
ADVERTISEMENT
When the show returned from the four-minute break, host Tom Bergeron thanked security for their quick intervention. He then asked Lochte how he was doing.
"So many feelings are going through my head right now," Lochte continued. "I'm hurt, but you know, I came out here, I wanted to do something completely I'm not comfortable with. And I did."
An ABC reporter tweeted a photo of two men with their hands restrained, wearing shirts that protested Lochte.
"Thanks to our security team and incredible staff at #DWTS, no one got hurt," Inaba later wrote on Instagram. "Only positive energy here tonight and always."
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.