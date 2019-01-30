Here’s The Weird Stuff People Are Doing To Show How Cold It Is In The Midwest

Dangerously cold weather hit much of the Midwest on Wednesday, as a split in the polar vortex brought arctic temperatures and icy winds.

With windchill, some areas experienced lows that felt like –50 degrees. Many schools, businesses, and government buildings closed in response to the near-record temperatures, which were expected to continue into Thursday morning.

So that meant a lot of people were home, cold, and bored. Here’s how they showed the world just how intense it really was: