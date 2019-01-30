Here’s The Weird Stuff People Are Doing To Show How Cold It Is In The Midwest
Cold enough for ya?
Dangerously cold weather hit much of the Midwest on Wednesday, as a split in the polar vortex brought arctic temperatures and icy winds.
With windchill, some areas experienced lows that felt like –50 degrees. Many schools, businesses, and government buildings closed in response to the near-record temperatures, which were expected to continue into Thursday morning.
So that meant a lot of people were home, cold, and bored. Here’s how they showed the world just how intense it really was:
They blew bubbles into ice crystals.
A ton of people threw boiling water into the air...
...which makes snow!
Chicago? More like #Chiberia.
Cold air is really dense, so there’s not enough room for the water vapor in steaming hot water. Instead, it clings to particles in the air and crystalizes into snow.
Note: Boiling water can burn you. Be careful, snow scientists.
This guy took it to the next level with a water gun.
A coffee shop added caffeine.
People took icy eyelash selfies.
They f̶r̶i̶e̶d̶ froze an egg.
Icicles formed INSIDE.
So it was time to get creative with insulation.
A golfer worked on his swing.
Boats cruised through ice.
T-shirts froze in minutes.
And pants stood up on their own.
Brrrrrrrreathtaking ❄️
