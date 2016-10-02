Baseball Broadcast Legend Vin Scully Has Announced His Last Game

Tony Avelar / AP

Scully joined the Dodgers in 1950, back when the team was still based in Brooklyn. After moving with the team in 1958, his voice became synonymous with Los Angeles over TV and radio airwaves for generations of fans.

His 67 seasons with the Dodgers are the longest of any sportscaster to stay with a team. Earlier this year, the road leading into Dodger Stadium was renamed Vin Scully Avenue.