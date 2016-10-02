BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Baseball Broadcast Legend Vin Scully Has Announced His Last Game

sports

Baseball Broadcast Legend Vin Scully Has Announced His Last Game

Scully gave the play-by-play of his last game for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 2, 2016, at 7:46 p.m. ET

Vin Scully, the voice of the L.A. Dodgers, announced the last baseball game of a 67-season career on Sunday.

Jason O. Watson / Getty Images

Fans from both the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants showed their appreciation for Scully, 88, and his legendary career at the game in San Francisco.

Scully joined the Dodgers in 1950, back when the team was still based in Brooklyn. After moving with the team in 1958, his voice became synonymous with Los Angeles over TV and radio airwaves for generations of fans. His 67 seasons with the Dodgers are the longest of any sportscaster to stay with a team. Earlier this year, the road leading into Dodger Stadium was renamed Vin Scully Avenue.
Tony Avelar / AP

Scully joined the Dodgers in 1950, back when the team was still based in Brooklyn. After moving with the team in 1958, his voice became synonymous with Los Angeles over TV and radio airwaves for generations of fans.

His 67 seasons with the Dodgers are the longest of any sportscaster to stay with a team. Earlier this year, the road leading into Dodger Stadium was renamed Vin Scully Avenue.

Scully, known for his warmth and humility, marked the occasion by paraphrasing Dr. Seuss: "Don't be sad it's over, smile because it happened."

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

"I have said enough for a lifetime, and for the last time, I wish you all a very pleasant good afternoon," Scully said in his final call.

Vin's final call. https://t.co/qncTjluQPu #ThankYouVin
Cut4 @Cut4

Vin's final call. https://t.co/qncTjluQPu #ThankYouVin

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Fans on Twitter said thank you to Scully for years of memories.

Even when the @Dodgers were losing, Vin Scully made poetry out of it. We've been a lucky city all these years. https://t.co/YPFMes8c99
Natalie Finn @natfinnonE

Even when the @Dodgers were losing, Vin Scully made poetry out of it. We've been a lucky city all these years. https://t.co/YPFMes8c99

Reply Retweet Favorite
Vin Scully, none better at bringing stories and baseball to life. Great to experience the legend this summer in LA,… https://t.co/H82WJUM5cw
Tom Barnett New York @TomBarnettNY

Vin Scully, none better at bringing stories and baseball to life. Great to experience the legend this summer in LA,… https://t.co/H82WJUM5cw

Reply Retweet Favorite
Just listened to Vin Scully sign off for the last time. Almost brought to tears. Such a class act. There is no debate, he's the GOAT #legend
T.J. Strickler @tjstrickler06

Just listened to Vin Scully sign off for the last time. Almost brought to tears. Such a class act. There is no debate, he's the GOAT #legend

Reply Retweet Favorite

Before signing off for the last time, Scully offered his poetic best wishes to fans — and his reminder that it would soon again be time for Dodger baseball.

⚾️🎙
Vin Scully @VinScullyTweet

⚾️🎙

Reply Retweet Favorite

"So this is Vin Scully, wishing you a very pleasant good afternoon, wherever you may be."

💙💙💙

Jeff Chiu / AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT