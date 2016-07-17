Videos Capture Gunfire In Baton Rouge And Its Chaotic Aftermath

Two videos were aired by WAFB. Three police officers were killed, and three others injured in what Baton Rouge’s mayor has described as an ambush.

A witness said the officers arrived at the scene after someone already opened fire. State Police said there were only two minutes between reports of a 911 call about a man with a gun and shots being fired at the officers.

One suspect was killed. “We believe the person that shot and killed our officers that he was the person that was shot and killed at the scene,” State Police Col. State Mike Edmonson said.