New Video Shows A Woman Fatally Running Over A Nail Salon Worker After Skipping Out On A Manicure Bill

Police say 21-year-old Krystal Whipple killed Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Q. Nguyen as she tried to stop her from leaving without paying for her $35 manicure.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department / Via youtube.com

Las Vegas police released surveillance video footage on Thursday that shows a woman fatally running over a nail salon owner after failing to pay for a manicure. Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Q. Nguyen, 51, was killed on Saturday as she tried to stop a customer from leaving Crystal Nails and Spa in Las Vegas without paying. The customer, identified by police Thursday as 21-year-old Krystal Whipple, allegedly attempted to pay with a fraudulent credit card, then went to the parking lot, saying she would get money from her car.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department / Via youtube.com

Surveillance video allegedly shows Whipple getting into a car before the salon's owners run after her as she begins to pull out of the lot. Nguyen stood in front of the car with her hands on the hood, but the driver didn't stop and the black Chevy Camaro convertible ran over and dragged her as it accelerated away.

Nguyen family / Via gofundme.com

Nguyen's husband, Sonny Chung, was also dragged across the parking lot as he held on to the rear of the vehicle.

“I tried to hold the car back, but I’m not Superman,” Chung told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “She ran off for $35 and killed my wife — $35 to run my wife over.”



Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department