New Video Shows A Woman Fatally Running Over A Nail Salon Worker After Skipping Out On A Manicure Bill
Police say 21-year-old Krystal Whipple killed Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Q. Nguyen as she tried to stop her from leaving without paying for her $35 manicure.
Las Vegas police released surveillance video footage on Thursday that shows a woman fatally running over a nail salon owner after failing to pay for a manicure.
Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Q. Nguyen, 51, was killed on Saturday as she tried to stop a customer from leaving Crystal Nails and Spa in Las Vegas without paying. The customer, identified by police Thursday as 21-year-old Krystal Whipple, allegedly attempted to pay with a fraudulent credit card, then went to the parking lot, saying she would get money from her car.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Whipple getting into a car before the salon's owners run after her as she begins to pull out of the lot.
Nguyen stood in front of the car with her hands on the hood, but the driver didn't stop and the black Chevy Camaro convertible ran over and dragged her as it accelerated away.
Nguyen's husband, Sonny Chung, was also dragged across the parking lot as he held on to the rear of the vehicle.
“I tried to hold the car back, but I’m not Superman,” Chung told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “She ran off for $35 and killed my wife — $35 to run my wife over.”
Nguyen was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead due to blunt-force injuries.
Her family is raising money for the funeral of the mother and grandmother, who was remembered as selfless and hard-working.
Police are now seeking the public's help to find Whipple, who remained at large Thursday night.
"The victim's family and this community deserve to have her answer to this horrible crime," Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
The Chevy Camaro that Whipple was allegedly driving was found abandoned Saturday night, the Review-Journal reported.
The car had previously been reported stolen.
Whipple was sentenced to four months in jail in May 2018 in connection with violating her probation for a previous conviction of attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
