Victims In Oakland Fire Texted Loved Ones, Embraced As They Died

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday provided new information on how the 36 victims of the warehouse fire spent their final moments.

A mother shared a message she had received during the fire from her daughter, Sheriff Greg Ahern told reporters on Tuesday.

Family members have also started to come forward and show investigators the messages they received from the victims during the fire.

"They knew death was imminent," Sgt. Ray Kelly told reporters. "They wanted to send one last message to their loved ones."

The young couple had been together for five years, and a friend described them as soulmates. Gregory was studying child development at San Francisco State University and also worked at Urban Outfitters. Vega was an introvert and hard worker who loved cars, art, fashion, and music, family and friends told the East Bay Times.

Gregory's father told the East Bay Times that when he heard victims had been found holding each other, he was sure it was Michela and Alex.

"There were some folks that were found hugging each other,’’ he told the Times. “I believe my daughter and Alex were hugging each other. They were trying to help each other, I’m sure.’’

As of Tuesday, authorities had set the death toll at 36. Cadaver dogs and rescue teams continue to comb through debris at the warehouse, which was completely destroyed by the blaze.

A criminal investigation is underway, and early indicators show a faulty refrigerator may have started the fire. The building was not zoned to be a living space, but artists rented portions of the maze-like wooden structures inside the warehouse.

All of the victims died of smoke inhalation, the sheriff's office said.