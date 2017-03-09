Utah Just Became The First State To Lower The Legal Alcohol Limit To .05%

A 130-pound woman would be above the limit in about an hour with two drinks.

Utah has the toughest standards in the US for drinking and driving after Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill on Thursday lowering the legal limit to .05% blood alcohol content.

The state legislature last week passed the bill, which lowered the standard from the .08% that is generally standard in the US. Earlier on Thursday, Herbert said he believes the lower limit would save lives.

"People are going to try to say this is a religious issue. And that is just absolutely false. This is a public safety issue," he said at a news conference.

Utah is unique in its majority population of Mormons, who as part of their faith do not drink alcohol. The governor is also a Mormon.

If signed into law as expected, the new standard would go into effect Dec. 30, 2018. Herbert added he hopes to hold a special session with lawmakers over the summer to set up a lower tier of punishments for drivers with a .05-.07 BAC, and to examine penalties for repeat offenders.

In an editorial in the Deseret News, acting chair of the National Transportation Safety Board Bella Dinh-Zarr said she supports lowering the legal limit to .05 because it would discourage anyone who has been drinking from getting behind the wheel.



"In the United States, if every state passed a .05 BAC law, we would save 1,790 lives every year," she said.

She added that other countries have had success with a .05 limit — even though there is more alcohol consumed per capita than in the United States.