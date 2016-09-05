US Soccer's Megan Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem In Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick

"It's the least I can do. Keep the conversation going," Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe told American Soccer Now that the move was a nod to Kaepernick and she hoped for a more thoughtful conversation in the US on racial issues.

"Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties," Rapinoe told American Soccer Now. "It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it. It’s important to have white people stand in support of people of color on this. We don’t need to be the leading voice, of course, but standing in support of them is something that’s really powerful.”