Meet The First US Woman To Win A Gold Medal In Shot Put

AP Photo/Paul Benoit

In the photo above, Michael Carter is shown in 1979 when he set a Junior World record.

In addition to track and field, Carter played professional football; he won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.

In July, he told NBC the athletic ideals he had tried to teach Michelle and his two other children.

"You want to work hard and be diligent in what you do," he said. "You don’t give up. You don’t quit."