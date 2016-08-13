BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Meet The First US Woman To Win A Gold Medal In Shot Put

sports / olympics

Meet The First US Woman To Win A Gold Medal In Shot Put

Michelle Carter won Olympic gold on Friday, following in the footsteps of her dad, who won silver in the same sport in 1984.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 13, 2016, at 1:15 p.m. ET

Meet Michelle Carter, a makeup artist and motivational speaker, and now the first US woman to win Olympic gold in shot put.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @shotdiva

Carter, 30, competed Friday night at the Rio Games. In her initial attempts, she trailed the competition.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Carter, who previously competed in the 2012 and 2008 Olympics, needed to pass New Zealand's Valerie Adams' throw of 20.43 meters.

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

On the sixth attempt, she nailed it — a distance of 20.63 meters earned her the gold and made US history.

Note: Olympic video and GIFs are only available to US audiences. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Note: Olympic video and GIFs are only available to US audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only was it the first gold medal for a US woman in the event, it was the first medal — period — for an American woman shot putter since 1960.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

With her medal, Carter followed in her father's footsteps. In 1984, Michael Carter won the silver medal for shot put in the Los Angeles Olympics.

In the photo above, Michael Carter is shown in 1979 when he set a Junior World record.In addition to track and field, Carter played professional football; he won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.In July, he told NBC the athletic ideals he had tried to teach Michelle and his two other children. &quot;You want to work hard and be diligent in what you do,&quot; he said. &quot;You don’t give up. You don’t quit.&quot;
AP Photo/Paul Benoit

In the photo above, Michael Carter is shown in 1979 when he set a Junior World record.

In addition to track and field, Carter played professional football; he won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.

In July, he told NBC the athletic ideals he had tried to teach Michelle and his two other children.

"You want to work hard and be diligent in what you do," he said. "You don’t give up. You don’t quit."

Carter, who goes by Shot Diva on social media, thanked everyone who had prayed for and supported her. "I just can't believe it," she said. "I'm just so happy."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @shotdiva

As Carter would say, #YouThrowGirl.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Watch Michael Phelps swim for the last time tonight in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT