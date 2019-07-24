An 18-Year-Old American Citizen Was Held In Immigration Detention For Three Weeks

An 18-year-old American citizen who was born in Dallas was released on Tuesday after being held in immigration detention for three weeks, despite showing his ID and birth certificate to border agents.



Francisco Erwin Galicia was stopped at a Customs and Border Protection checkpoint on June 27 as he, his younger brother, and others were traveling from the border town of Edinburg, Texas, to Ranger College for a soccer scouting event, the Dallas Morning News reported. Galicia provided Border Patrol officers with his Texas ID card — which is only issued to residents who can prove they are a citizen. He also showed his social security card and birth certificate, the Associated Press reported.

But he was taken into custody anyway, spending weeks in a CBP detention center before being moved over the weekend to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, where he was finally allowed to call his family, the AP reported. On Tuesday, he was released from ICE custody.

"I'm so thankful Francisco is free and he can sleep at home tonight and see his mom," his attorney Claudia Galan told the AP.

