Undercover Police Targeted Stormy Daniels To Make Strip Club Arrest, Leaked Emails Show

The emails contradict the initial statement by police that Daniels had been mistakenly caught up in a human trafficking and prostitution sting.

Undercover police officers targeted Stormy Daniels when she performed at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club earlier this month, according to leaked emails obtained by the Fayette Advocate.

The newly published emails contradict the Columbus Division of Police's initial statement that Daniels had been mistakenly caught up in a long-term investigation of human trafficking and prostitution at the strip club. Daniels appeared at Sirens Columbus on July 12, one stop of a tour she's undertaken since her alleged affair with President Trump and a subsequent payout of hush money became a national scandal.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested along with two other women after police said she sexually touched three undercover police officers. She was charged with illegal sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business, but the charges were quickly dropped.

"A mistake was made, and I accept full responsibility," Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs said in a statement.

At that time, Jacobs said she would also review the motivations of the undercover officers in arresting Daniels.

Based on the leaked emails, it appears Daniels' ongoing dispute with President Trump played a role.

In the emails, a vice officer writes to herself research on Daniels two days before the porn star appeared at the Columbus club, reviewing news articles on Daniels as well as a photo showing her with Trump.