Uma Thurman Posted A Chilling Message To Harvey Weinstein On Instagram For Thanksgiving

"I don't have a tidy soundbite for you, because I've learned — I am not a child — and I've learned that when I've spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself," Thurman said, visibly struggling to remain calm. "So I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."

The clip went viral and was tweeted by Asia Argento, an actor and director who has accused Weinstein of rape.

"Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul," she wrote. "We need your strong voice, it is truly commanding."