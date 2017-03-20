BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Uber President Quits As Company Deals With Sexism, Management

news

Uber President Quits As Company Deals With Sexism, Management

Jones' departure comes as the ride-hailing company has been criticized for sexism and management issues within its staff.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 19, 2017, at 10:16 p.m. ET

Posted on March 19, 2017, at 8:48 p.m. ET

Seth Wenig / AP

Uber president Jeff Jones is leaving the ride-hailing company as it continues to face issues of sexism and leadership.

Jones, previously an executive with retailer Target, joined Uber six months ago as its president of ride-sharing.

"The beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business," Jones said in a statement to Recode. "There are thousands of amazing people at the company, and I truly wish everyone well."

Uber confirmed Jones' departure in a statement.

"We want to thank Jeff for his six months at the company and wish him all the best," the statement said.

The company recently made headlines after former engineer Susan Fowler Rigetti wrote about rampant sexual harassment and inequality. Management was regularly in chaos as employees pursued their own interests, and human resources did nothing when complaints were reported, she said.

More than 100 other women engineers in the company agreed there was a systemic problem.

In response, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick ordered an internal investigation and held an emotional meeting, where he apologized.

The revelations about company culture come after #deleteUber swept social media — a social media response to the company's suspension of surge pricing in New York while taxi drivers were striking to protest President Trump's travel ban, a move that was perceived as undermining the strike.

CORRECTION

Uber suspended surge pricing as taxi drivers were striking. A previous version of this story said surge pricing had remained in effect.

Uber Women To CEO Travis Kalanick: We Have A Systemic Problem

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT