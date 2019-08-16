She Says Her Uber Driver Assaulted Her. The Company Allowed Him Back On The Road.

She said the Uber driver threatened to rape her if she told anyone what happened. But she did tell, calling 911 and reporting the alleged assault to Uber.



In the following days, her injuries began to heal but she feared he'd be allowed back on the road — and that’s exactly what happened.

It was a warm summer evening in Seattle around 8 or 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 when the vacationing 41-year-old woman — whom BuzzFeed News is not naming due to her fears for her safety — summoned an Uber to take her from the Ballard neighborhood to her hotel. It took the driver some time to find her, she said, and when he pulled up, he was angry.

As he drove her over one of the bridges that connects the neighborhood with the rest of the city, he was speeding — so much that she asked him to slow down because she was starting to feel sick. He drove faster, she said.

“Then I got a little more stern and said, ‘Sir, if you don’t slow this car down, I will call the police,’” she recalled.

On the other side of the bridge, he pulled over into an alley and stopped the vehicle. He walked around to the back passenger door, opened it, and grabbed her by her clothing, pulling her out of the car, she said.

“I can’t think, I can’t react, I don’t know what’s going on,” she recalled.



The driver, whose name was not disclosed to BuzzFeed News, pushed her into a railing, causing her to fall, she said. As she got up, he pushed her again, she said. She remained there as he took her suitcase out of the car and began smashing it onto the ground, thinking that if she stayed quiet, he’d leave, she said.

Instead, he got on top of her, she said.

“He starts to rub my genitals very hard,” she said. “It was above my clothes, but then he started to penetrate a bit. He had started to mess around with my skirt.”

She thought he was going to rape her. She told him to stop, or get off. Instead, he struck her on the side of the head, she said.

“I have never been hit that hard in my life,” she said. “I was seeing black.”

He then kicked the knee she had raised to try to protect herself before leaning into her face and threatening what he would do if she told anyone, she said. “I will ass rape you until you bleed."

He went back to her suitcase, and she got up. He pushed the suitcase into her, knocking her backward to the ground, she said. He got back into the vehicle, veering toward her as he drove off — narrowly missing her as she rolled away, she said.

Alone in the alley, she called 911. She didn’t know where she was, and she was injured. Police used her cell phone to trace her location. Officers arrived to take her report, along with an ambulance and firefighters, who encouraged her to go to a hospital.

In pain, in shock, and uncomfortable around the male first responders, she said she didn’t immediately report the sexual assault. But she described the violence. At an emergency room that night, she was treated for a sprained ankle, abrasions, and back pain, according to discharge papers reviewed by BuzzFeed News. Photos of her body show scrapes and bruises.