Two Nuns Stole $500,000 From A Catholic School And May Have Used It For Traveling And Gambling
The nuns’ order said it planned to fully pay back the money.
A Southern California Catholic school discovered its former principal and another nun stole an estimated $500,000 over a decade for their personal use, potentially using the money for travel and gambling.
The misappropriation of funds was discovered about six months ago, as the Los Angeles archdiocese performed a standard audit of the school ahead of Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper’s retirement as principal of St. James Catholic School, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported. The school also discovered an old check had been deposited into an unknown account, and church leaders launched an internal investigation, the paper reported.
Last week, St. James families and parish members were notified with the investigation’s results: that Kreuper and another former teacher, Sister Lana Chang, had taken a substantial amount of money out of tuition and other school funds.
The women admitted what they had done and cooperated with the investigation, a statement by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet said. The order, whose sisters have taught at the school since it opened in 1918, said it would pay back the money, estimated at $500,000.
“Our community is concerned and saddened by this situation and regret any injury to our long relationship with the families of the school,” an order statement said. “The Sisters of St. Joseph both desire and intend to make complete restitution to St. James School.”
The embezzlement came as a surprise to church leaders, and in a letter to families, parish officials said they do not believe anyone else knew that Kreuper and Chang were skimming money from the school budget.
But current school families and alumni said in hindsight, it made sense. Though the women had taken a vow of poverty, they traveled frequently, alumni said in social media posts.
In a meeting with school parents, archdiocese lawyer Marge Graf said church leaders were not seeking to press charges since the order would be paying restitution and the women would be sanctioned, the Press-Telegram reported.
It’s not immediately clear what they used the money for, and the exact amount taken remains under investigation; bank records before 2012 aren’t available, the Press-Telegram reported.
“We do know that they had a pattern of going on trips, we do know they had a pattern of going to casinos, and the reality is, they used the account as their personal account,” Graf told parents.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.