Two Brothers Accused Of Killing Their Parents And Leaving Chilling Note

Beside the bodies of Golam and Shamima Rabbi, police in San Jose reportedly found a note that read, "Sorry, my first kill was clumsy."

Golam Rabbi, 59, and his wife, 57-year-old Shamima Rabbi, were found dead inside their San Jose home on Sunday, police said. Each of them had been shot at least once, and for days, police had no information on a suspect or potential motive.

A 22-year-old man and his 17-year-old brother have been arrested on suspicion of killing their parents, San Jose police said Thursday.

A chilling note had been left at the scene, the Mercury News reported. It had apparently been written in ink on a hardwood floor and read, "Sorry, my first kill was clumsy."



Police on Wednesday said they believed someone "familiar" to the couple was responsible. On Thursday, they announced their sons, 22-year-old Hasib Bin Golamrabbi and a 17-year-old whose name has not been released, had been arrested.

Golamrabbi had been unaccounted for following the killings but was arrested Wednesday in Tracy, California. His brother was arrested in San Jose and booked into juvenile hall.

"There are no outstanding suspects," police said.

The Rabbis, who were originally from Bangladesh, had lived in the U.S. for decades, friends told ABC 7. He was an engineer, and she was an accountant.