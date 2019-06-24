The Guy Who Created The Viral “Beyoncé’s Assistant” Twitter Challenge Didn’t Expect It To Blow Up

“I hope she would laugh and not be too offended,” the thread’s creator told BuzzFeed News.

A viral thread on Twitter is asking an important question: Could you make it a day as Beyoncé’s assistant without getting fired? The choose-your-own-adventure–style thread went viral over the weekend, asking people to make a series of tough calls: What would Beyoncé want for breakfast? How do you handle the paparazzi? Where should she go to get ready for an event?

Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD

People loved it.

The questions were detailed, and honestly, it was super hard.

Even fellow celebrity Chrissy Teigen said she only made it a few rounds. And her assistant — a professional! — couldn’t make it past the first question.

The thread’s creator, 19-year-old Landon Rivera, told BuzzFeed News he spent about five hours writing and building it because he made up the questions as he went along. “It’s pretty much divided off common logic and some Beyoncé trivia,” said the student and freelance graphic designer.



He said he’d seen another choose-your-own-adventure thread about a year ago, but it wasn’t detailed and the questions were very black and white. He’d also never seen a game thread based on pop culture. “I know more than enough about Beyoncé, so I decided, why not make it about working with her?” he said. He didn’t expect the thread to blow up. Hundreds of thousands of people have liked and shared it, and it quickly inspired copycats.

