Trump's Travel Ban Is Keeping Sick Kids From Medical Care, So Canada Is Stepping In

After multiple reports that President Trump's ban on travel into the US from seven Muslim-majority countries was keeping children in need of surgeries and other critical medical treatment from getting to hospitals, Ontario's health minister said Friday he would get them care in Canada.

Stories have emerged from around the country of families who had sought treatment for their children at US hospitals, only to be blocked by President Trump's executive order. More than three dozen patients — critically ill children and adults — scheduled for treatment have been blocked from traveling, STAT News reported.

"These children are being turned away solely because of where they were born," Ontario health minister Dr. Eric Hoskins said in a statement Friday. "As Ontarians, we have an obligation to respond when we know we have the ability to help."

Hoskins said his staff was working with the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto as well as other Canadian officials to arrange travel and treatment for children in need of life-saving care.

"Given that this is a critical time for these ill children, our ministry and Ontario's specialized children's hospitals, which provide best-in-the-world care feel the responsibility to act quickly," he said.

US hospitals have for decades provided treatment for children from parts of the world that cannot support specialized care. Cases range from injuries suffered in war zones to uncommon birth defects, and often financial and travel arrangements are supported by nonprofit groups.

A representative for Shriners Hospitals for Children, which specializes in orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns, and cleft lip and palate, told BuzzFeed News that since 1922, its facilities have treated 34,000 international patients. Of those, 111 have been from the specific countries where travel is now banned.

"Our commitment to transform the lives of children worldwide remains unchanged," the hospital group said in a statement. "Our hospitals in Mexico and Canada are ready to help as needed."