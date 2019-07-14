Trump’s Racism Hit A New Level As He Told Four Congresswomen To “Go Back” To Their “Broken” Countries

To be clear: Three of the four women were born in the US, and they're all Americans.

Alex Brandon / AP

President Trump railed against progressive congresswomen in a series of racist tweets on Sunday, telling the American citizens to go back to their countries. The tweets seemed to be aimed at representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, freshmen Democrats and women of color who in recent days have spoken out against racist systems within the US and Trump's immigration policies.

"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," Trump tweeted.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx in New York, which she now represents. Tlaib was born in and represents Detroit. Pressley was born in Cincinnati, raised in Chicago, and now lives in and represents Boston. Omar and her family fled Somalia when she was a child and received asylum in the US. She became a US citizen in 2000 and represents Minneapolis. So telling them to go back where they came from wasn't just inflammatory, it was plain ol' racist. Democrats and at least one former Republican were quick to call out the president.

Let’s be clear about what this vile comment is: A racist and xenophobic attack on Democratic congresswomen. This *is* their country, regardless of whether or not Trump realizes it. They should be treated with respect. As president, I’ll make sure of it. https://t.co/WupieDquLA

Growing up I used to hear “go back to Mexico” from many kids, though I was born in the USA. I thought then that it was just kids. https://t.co/BguGAwQP0S

To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb

.@RealDonaldTrump, you can only HOPE to be as patriotic as we are. @AOC⁩, ⁦@RashidaTlaib⁩ & ⁦@AyannaPressley⁩ were born IN America. ⁦@IlhanMN⁩ & I are proud naturalized citizens, making sure America keeps to our ideals. YOU are expert at racism, xenophobia..

They’re Americans. You’re a bigot. https://t.co/iNtwEfRIxS

In response, Tlaib again pointed to the "crisis" of Trump's administration and called for his impeachment.



Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President? He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached.

Ocasio-Cortez also renewed her criticism of conditions at the border as well as corruption.

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T

Pressley said she'd continue to fight for marginalized families.

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday.

And Omar pointed to the oath she and other members of Congress have sworn to the United States.

Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen. https://t.co/FBygHa2QTt

Trump also tried to play up division within the Democratic Party, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be glad to send her younger, more progressive colleagues out of the US. In spite of recent fighting within the party about issues including race, Pelosi wasn't having Trump's attempt at more division. "His plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again," she said in tweets in support of the congresswomen.

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!