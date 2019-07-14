 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Trump’s Racism Hit A New Level As He Told Four Congresswomen To “Go Back” To Their “Broken” Countries

Trending

Trump’s Racism Hit A New Level As He Told Four Congresswomen To “Go Back” To Their “Broken” Countries

To be clear: Three of the four women were born in the US, and they're all Americans.

By Claudia Koerner

Picture of Claudia Koerner Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 14, 2019, at 1:45 p.m. ET

Posted on July 14, 2019, at 11:51 a.m. ET

Alex Brandon / AP

President Trump railed against progressive congresswomen in a series of racist tweets on Sunday, telling the American citizens to go back to their countries.

The tweets seemed to be aimed at representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, freshmen Democrats and women of color who in recent days have spoken out against racist systems within the US and Trump's immigration policies.

"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," Trump tweeted.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......

Reply Retweet Favorite
....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

Reply Retweet Favorite
....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx in New York, which she now represents. Tlaib was born in and represents Detroit. Pressley was born in Cincinnati, raised in Chicago, and now lives in and represents Boston. Omar and her family fled Somalia when she was a child and received asylum in the US. She became a US citizen in 2000 and represents Minneapolis.

So telling them to go back where they came from wasn't just inflammatory, it was plain ol' racist. Democrats and at least one former Republican were quick to call out the president.

Let’s be clear about what this vile comment is: A racist and xenophobic attack on Democratic congresswomen. This *is* their country, regardless of whether or not Trump realizes it. They should be treated with respect. As president, I’ll make sure of it. https://t.co/WupieDquLA
Elizabeth Warren @ewarren

Let’s be clear about what this vile comment is: A racist and xenophobic attack on Democratic congresswomen. This *is* their country, regardless of whether or not Trump realizes it. They should be treated with respect. As president, I’ll make sure of it. https://t.co/WupieDquLA

Reply Retweet Favorite
Growing up I used to hear “go back to Mexico” from many kids, though I was born in the USA. I thought then that it was just kids. https://t.co/BguGAwQP0S
Ruben Gallego @RubenGallego

Growing up I used to hear “go back to Mexico” from many kids, though I was born in the USA. I thought then that it was just kids. https://t.co/BguGAwQP0S

Reply Retweet Favorite
To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb
Justin Amash @justinamash

To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@RealDonaldTrump, you can only HOPE to be as patriotic as we are. @AOC⁩, ⁦@RashidaTlaib⁩ &amp; ⁦@AyannaPressley⁩ were born IN America. ⁦@IlhanMN⁩ &amp; I are proud naturalized citizens, making sure America keeps to our ideals. YOU are expert at racism, xenophobia..
Rep. Pramila Jayapal @RepJayapal

.@RealDonaldTrump, you can only HOPE to be as patriotic as we are. @AOC⁩, ⁦@RashidaTlaib⁩ &amp; ⁦@AyannaPressley⁩ were born IN America. ⁦@IlhanMN⁩ &amp; I are proud naturalized citizens, making sure America keeps to our ideals. YOU are expert at racism, xenophobia..

Reply Retweet Favorite
They’re Americans. You’re a bigot. https://t.co/iNtwEfRIxS
Joaquin Castro @JoaquinCastrotx

They’re Americans. You’re a bigot. https://t.co/iNtwEfRIxS

Reply Retweet Favorite

In response, Tlaib again pointed to the "crisis" of Trump's administration and called for his impeachment.

Want a response to a lawless &amp; complete failure of a President? He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached.
Rashida Tlaib @RashidaTlaib

Want a response to a lawless &amp; complete failure of a President? He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ocasio-Cortez also renewed her criticism of conditions at the border as well as corruption.

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” &amp; the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you &amp; the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” &amp; the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you &amp; the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pressley said she'd continue to fight for marginalized families.

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday.
Ayanna Pressley @AyannaPressley

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Omar pointed to the oath she and other members of Congress have sworn to the United States.

Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen. https://t.co/FBygHa2QTt
Ilhan Omar @IlhanMN

Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen. https://t.co/FBygHa2QTt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump also tried to play up division within the Democratic Party, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be glad to send her younger, more progressive colleagues out of the US.

In spite of recent fighting within the party about issues including race, Pelosi wasn't having Trump's attempt at more division. "His plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again," she said in tweets in support of the congresswomen.

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES
Nancy Pelosi @SpeakerPelosi

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES

Reply Retweet Favorite
I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!
Nancy Pelosi @SpeakerPelosi

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT