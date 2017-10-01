BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The President Tweeted A Video Of Hockey Fans Standing For The Anthem — From Last Year

news

The President Tweeted A Video Of Hockey Fans Standing For The Anthem — From Last Year

Trump inserted old footage of an NHL military appreciation event into the current debate about whether athletes should protest police violence and racism during the national anthem.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 1, 2017, at 12:30 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted a video of hockey fans standing for the national anthem, making his latest call for athletes to respect the flag during sporting events.

19,000 RESPECTING our National Anthem! #StandForOurAnthem🇺🇸
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

19,000 RESPECTING our National Anthem! #StandForOurAnthem🇺🇸

Reply Retweet Favorite

"19,000 RESPECTING our National Anthem!" Trump tweeted late Saturday, using the hashtag #StandForOurAnthem.

The video shows hockey players and crowds standing with members of the military for the anthem. The text #StandForOurAnthem is displayed in the footage.

Via NBC Sports

The hashtag, of course, refers to Trump's recent opposition to professional athletes protesting during the national anthem. Trouble is, the NHL video is from last year.

The Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues game was broadcast by NHL on NBC on Nov. 9 2016. A clip from the game was viewed more than 4.5 million times on Facebook.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues game was broadcast by NHL on NBC on Nov. 9 2016. A clip from the game was viewed more than 4.5 million times on Facebook.

The emotional video shows 19,000 fans joining in singing the anthem during a military appreciation event ahead of Veteran's Day in 2016.

In the video, which was filmed immediately after 2016&#x27;s contentious presidential election, the arena announcer encouraged crowds to think of those who had served and come together regardless of their own political affiliation.The show of unity to support veterans is moving. But, according to athletes who have recently taken a knee during the anthem, support for veterans not the point of recent protests. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem last year, in what he said was a demonstration to protest police violence against people of color. More recently, Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas has said he was kneeling for racial equality. In an interview with the Sun Sentinel last weekend, he became emotional as he talked about how his actions were bigger than himself.&quot;I’ve got a daughter, and she’s going to have to live in this world, you know what I&#x27;m saying?&quot; Thomas said as he started to choke up. &quot;And I gotta do whatever I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like &#x27;Hey, you did something to try and make a change.&#x27;&quot;
NHL on NBC Sports via Facebook

In the video, which was filmed immediately after 2016's contentious presidential election, the arena announcer encouraged crowds to think of those who had served and come together regardless of their own political affiliation.

The show of unity to support veterans is moving. But, according to athletes who have recently taken a knee during the anthem, support for veterans not the point of recent protests.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem last year, in what he said was a demonstration to protest police violence against people of color.

More recently, Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas has said he was kneeling for racial equality. In an interview with the Sun Sentinel last weekend, he became emotional as he talked about how his actions were bigger than himself.

"I’ve got a daughter, and she’s going to have to live in this world, you know what I'm saying?" Thomas said as he started to choke up. "And I gotta do whatever I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like 'Hey, you did something to try and make a change.'"

Trump, however, has repeatedly said that the only issue at play is respect for the flag.

Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The president has also said that Americans overwhelmingly agree with him.

That's up for debate, but even as reasonable people disagree about the First Amendment, the prevalence of racism, and the responsibilities of professional athletes, it's clear the 19,000 hockey fans in the video were focusing on veterans — not Trump's 2017 fight with the NFL.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here's How Every NFL Team Handled The National Anthem After Trump's Criticism

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT