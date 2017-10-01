The President Tweeted A Video Of Hockey Fans Standing For The Anthem — From Last Year

NHL on NBC Sports via Facebook

In the video, which was filmed immediately after 2016's contentious presidential election, the arena announcer encouraged crowds to think of those who had served and come together regardless of their own political affiliation.

The show of unity to support veterans is moving. But, according to athletes who have recently taken a knee during the anthem, support for veterans not the point of recent protests.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem last year, in what he said was a demonstration to protest police violence against people of color.

More recently, Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas has said he was kneeling for racial equality. In an interview with the Sun Sentinel last weekend, he became emotional as he talked about how his actions were bigger than himself.

"I’ve got a daughter, and she’s going to have to live in this world, you know what I'm saying?" Thomas said as he started to choke up. "And I gotta do whatever I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like 'Hey, you did something to try and make a change.'"