New York Officials Are "Vigorously" Reviewing A Report That Trump Committed Tax Fraud

Authorities are reviewing a New York Times investigative report that found Donald Trump and his family engaged in fraud and other schemes to avoid paying hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes.

The Times on Tuesday published documents and a detailed report on Trump’s efforts in the 1990s to avoid paying millions in gift and estate taxes. Trump received at least $413 million from his father Fred Trump’s real estate empire, much of which went untaxed, the Times reported.

A spokesperson for New York’s Department of Taxation and Finance told BuzzFeed News that officials were reviewing the newly revealed information on Trump’s finances.

“The Tax Department is reviewing the allegations in the NYT article and is vigorously pursuing all appropriate avenues of investigation,” spokesperson James Gazzale said.



The IRS declined to comment on the New York Times report, citing its policy of not confirming or commenting on individual taxpayers’ cases.

According to the Times, the statute of limitations on some of the alleged criminal behavior it uncovered has run out. But, if tax fraud is proven, civil fines could still be imposed.

The Times investigation focused on the period before Fred Trump’s death, when he sought to transfer properties and cash to his children without paying gift or estate taxes. Donald Trump took a leading role in those efforts, the Times reported.