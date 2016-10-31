Trump Supporter Who Chanted "Jew-S-A" Says We Just Misheard Him

"I'm around Mexican people all the time," said Lindell, who has for years worked as a house painter in Phoenix. "I speak Spanish a lot. That's just the way I say it."

Lindell said he is voting for Trump, who he thinks will stand up to banks and the Federal Reserve. Lindell said that he's concerned banks act as a shadow government and have taken power away from the American people.

The idea that Jews control the Federal Reserve, and with it, have a conspiratorial power over society is a classic anti-Semitic myth, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

BuzzFeed News asked Lindell if his anti-banker views had anything to do with being anti-Jewish.

"God made all of us, and we are all children of God," he said. "There's only one race, and that's the human race."

Lindell added he was just trying to have a good time at the rally, and he doesn't know why people have taken it to mean anything else.

"I have a lot of personality," he said. "That's just the way I am."