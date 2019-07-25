Trump Spoke In Front Of A Russian-Inspired Parody Of The Presidential Seal Saying "45 Is A Puppet"

"I've had the biggest grin on my face all day for the most petty reasons," the seal's designer told BuzzFeed News.

Alex Brandon / AP

At a recent conference for conservative youth, President Trump spoke in front of a parody version of the presidential seal inspired by Russia's coat of arms, featuring a wad of cash and golf clubs. Turning Point USA, which organized the Teen Student Action Summit earlier this week, has said the display was a mistake, and in video from Tuesday's event, it doesn't look like anyone immediately noticed. According to the Washington Post, the audio-video aide who found it online and, in a rush for time, included it in the day's visuals has been fired. The actual presidential seal was displayed on a podium where Trump spoke for about 80 minutes to enthusiastic young supporters. Behind him, a projection featured the parody seal. The American eagle was swapped for the double-headed eagle in the Russian Federation's coat of arms. Instead of the typical olive branch and arrows, the parody seal shows the eagle clutching a wad of cash and golf clubs. The US motto, E Pluribus Unum, is replaced with "45 es un títere" — Spanish for "45 is a puppet."

On Thursday, the parody seal was linked to an online shop called One Term Donnie, which sells a variety of products including "Resist" T-shirts and hats with the slogan, "Make American Sane Again." Charles Leazott, a graphic designer from Virginia who made the seal, said he has no idea how his design made it to an event featuring Trump — but he's happy it did. "I've had the biggest grin on my face all day for the most petty reasons," he told BuzzFeed News. "This is the most petty piece of art I've ever created. It was made as a joke, an emotional release. To see him speak in front of it just cracked me up."

Leazott saw the presidential mistake as he was reading headlines on Reddit Thursday morning. At first, he didn't realize the parody seal was the one he'd made in 2016 — he hadn't thought about it in years.