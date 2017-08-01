A Bunch Of Top Trump Officials Were Duped By A Fake Email Prank

A British "email prankster" tricked several White House advisers into thinking he was their colleague.

A British "email prankster" posing as members of the Trump administration and family tricked White House officials into replying to his emails, according to a CNN report published on Monday.

Using fake email addresses like reince.priebus@mail.com, the prankster contacted several high-level officials — including Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, then-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, and Trump's pick for ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman — as well as the president's son, Eric Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement to CNN, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the pranks happened.



"We take all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further," she said.

The prankster, who tweets as @Sinon_Reborn and describes himself as a "lazy anarchist," also did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

The Trump officials seem to have fallen easily for the prank, according to emails obtained by CNN and tweeted by @Sinon_Reborn.

Huntsman, for example, responded pleasantly to a congratulatory note from the prankster posing as Eric Trump. "Thanks for the thoughtful note," Huntsman wrote. "Russia will be a challenging but no doubt rewarding assignment."



"Maybe we could have Dad sat on a horse, top off, giving the full Putin! He's in better shape than his suits suggest," the fake Eric Trump replied, according to CNN.

