Trump Now Says He'll Only Donate $1 Million If He Can "Personally" DNA Test Elizabeth Warren

"How much? 1/1000th?" Trump retorted when asked about the test's findings that Warren likely has Native American roots.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday responded to President Trump's mockery of her claims to Native American ancestry, releasing the results of a genetic test to try to shut down his critiques scientifically.

President Trump says he doesn't owe Sen. Elizabeth Warren an apology following release of DNA test showing "strong evidence" she had a Native American ancestor dating back generations. "She owes the country an apology. What's her percentage, 1/1000th?" https://t.co/uVpdrTfFKU https://t.co/vvfn5wRt1K

On the campaign trail, Trump has frequently mocked Warren, calling her "Pocahontas." Warren, a former law professor, is not a member of any tribe, but had listed herself as Native American on some university documents.



Warren has described it as a tribute to the women in her family, who had passed down stories of a Native American ancestor. According to the genetic test, there's "strong evidence" that someone between six and ten generations back in Warren's family tree was Native American.

"When you have the percentage, tell me what the percentage is," Trump told reporters on Monday after a briefing on hurricane damage in Macon, Georgia. (If the genetic test is accurate, Warren would be between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American, according to a Boston Globe calculation.)

The president also scoffed at his former promise to donate $1 million to charity if Warren could prove she was Native American.

“I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian,” he said at a Montana campaign rally in July.



On Monday, the president said he only intended to make the donation if Warren secured the Democratic nomination and ran against him. And Trump, who famously believed that President Obama wasn't born in the US, wasn't swayed by Warren's DNA test.

"I'll only [donate] if I can test her personally," Trump said. "That will not be something I enjoy doing either."