Top DNC Officials Leave After Email Hacking Scandal

The Democratic National Committee announced the departures of three top staff members a week after Debbie Wasserman Schultz stepped down as chairwoman.

The Democratic National Committee's chief executive, communications director, and chief financial officer are stepping down after thousands of emails were leaked ahead of the party convention last month.

The DNC on Tuesday announced the departure of CEO Amy Dacey, Communications Director Luis Miranda, and CFO Brad Marshall. Their departure follows the exit of DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who announced on July 24 that she would be stepping down.

The leadership shake-up comes after thousands of DNC emails were published by WikiLeaks following an apparent hack. Among them were revelations that some DNC members had criticized Bernie Sanders as he sought the Democratic nomination; Sanders in response called for new party leadership.

New DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile announced the staff departures, adding that it would allow the party to prepare for the general election.

"This election is the most important of my lifetime, and the DNC will continue to recruit top talent to help lead the fight to elect Hillary Clinton and Democrats across the country,” she said in a statement. “I am committed to adding to our team of skilled professionals who will make sure that Donald Trump is held accountable for his reckless rhetoric and harmful policies.”