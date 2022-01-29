Tom Brady Hasn't Said He's Retiring (Yet?), But An ESPN Report Started A Whole Mess

As of Saturday evening, Brady himself hadn't weighed in with a definitive answer.

Claudia Koerner
by Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

On Saturday, ESPN reported some big breaking news: NFL quarterback Tom Brady — the greatest in league history — was retiring after 22 seasons, according to multiple sources.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AdamSchefter

The Associated Press then reported that the Twitter account for Brady's business had confirmed the news.

The Associated Press @AP

Tom Brady wraps up an unprecedented NFL career. His TB12sports Twitter account wrote: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons." Still at the top of his game, he had cited a desire to spend more time with family. https://t.co/PplQcwpIZt

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AP

Tributes began to pour out across social media, along with clips of Brady's best moments with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Nobody did it better. #ThankYouTom," the official NFL account tweeted.

NFL @NFL

Nobody did it better. #ThankYouTom

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NFL

As the news began to trend, Twitter began appending the 🐐 emoji to #TomBrady, #Brady, and #ThankYouTom to celebrate the Greatest Of All Time. Current and former NFL players joined in with fans in praising Brady and his incredible career.

Julian Edelman @Edelman11

Thanks for the memories, babe. @TomBrady

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Edelman11
Twitter: @MikeEvans13_

But then Adam Schefter, one of the ESPN reporters who originally broke the story, reported that Brady's agent was cautioning people from jumping to conclusions without hearing from Brady himself. "Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy," agent Don Yee said.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AdamSchefter

The tweet from Brady's business account was deleted. And then Tom Brady Sr. began telling other reporters that his son was definitely not retiring.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KylenMills
Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MikeGiardi
Sam Rogers @slaminsamNCM

Tom Brady Sr. told a source close to @newscentermaine that his son, Tom Brady, has not made a retirement decision despite multiple reports claiming he has. Brady Sr. added his son is on vacation and will not respond to those retirement reports.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @slaminsamNCM

Meanwhile, Jeff Howe of the Athletic and the AP reported that Brady had informed the Buccaneers that he hadn't made a final decision yet on retirement.

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe

Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he's not even close to making a decision about retirement, according to a source.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jeffphowe

Yee and a publicist for Brady didn't immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News.

Mary Beth Schneider @marybschneider

Looks like the Brady story is deflating. https://t.co/CI75uYCjKj

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @marybschneider

In the meantime, we — and presumably Gronk, too — will be waiting for Brady to give us some answers.

Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

When the Bucs ask Gronk if he's going to keep playing without Tom Brady

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Ihartitz

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW