Three Protest Leaders Have Been Arrested In Hong Kong Amid Fears Of A Crackdown

Joshua Wong, a student who organized Hong Kong's 2014 protests, was walking to a subway station around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning when he was pushed into a minivan, according to activist group Demosisto. Wong serves as the group's secretary general, and its lawyers were on Friday working to learn more.

Three prominent pro-Democracy leaders have been arrested in Hong Kong in an apparent escalation from authorities as they moved to block another large-scale protest which has seen millions drawn to the streets in recent days.

BREAKING: Our secretary-general @joshuawongcf was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station. He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now.

The group added he was taken to a police station in connection with three charges, but information wasn't immediately available on what they were.

About an hour and a half later, the group added that another member, Agnes Chow, was also arrested Friday morning and taken to a police station.

On Thursday night, the leader of a banned separatist political party was also arrested while attempting to board a flight out of Hong Kong. Andy Chan wrote on Facebook that he was being detained for reasons unknown to him. Broadcaster RTHK reported that the 28-year-old leader of the Hong Kong National Party was suspected of taking part in a riot and assaulting police.

The arrests come after months of protests, which have drawn millions of Hong Kong residents to the streets to voice opposition to a proposed Chinese extradition law. The extradition bill was withdrawn, but protesters continue to rally against local leaders they've accused of ceding too much authority to mainland China. They've also protested police brutality and the government's characterization of them as rioters.

Earlier this month, protesters that shut down Hong Kong's airport prompted a shift in response from Chinese authorities, who described the behavior as close to terrorism. Thousands of Chinese troops were rotated into Hong Kong this week, a routine maneuver that has also sparked fears of a crackdown.