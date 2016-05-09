Three Girls Charged In Fatal School Restroom Fight

One girl was charged with criminally negligent homicide, while two others are accused of criminal conspiracy in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis.

Prosecutors on Monday charged three girls in connection with the death of a 16-year-old classmate who died following a fight in a Delaware high school restroom.

Amy Joyner-Francis, 16, died April 21 after the altercation with the three girls. On Monday, the Delaware Department of Justice announced that16-year-old Trinity Carr had been charged with criminally negligent homicide and that prosecutors would seek to have her tried as an adult because of the severity of the crime.

Two other girls — identified as Zion Snow and Chakeira Wright — will be tried as juveniles on criminal conspiracy charges, prosecutors added. While the girls did not physically touch Joyner-Francis, officials said, they were allegedly involved with planning the bathroom confrontation.

The fight took place around 8:15 a.m. as classes were beginning at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington. No weapons were used, school officials said at the time, and Joyner-Francis was airlifted to a hospital, where she later died.