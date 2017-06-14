This Neo-Nazi Wanted To Bomb Nuclear Reactors And Synagogues, Prosecutors Say

Explosives were found in the home of a Florida man whose roommate is charged with killing their two other roommates.

A 21-year-old neo-Nazi accused of keeping explosive materials in his home wanted to target power lines, nuclear reactors, and synagogues, prosecutors said in court documents.

Brandon Russell, 21, was arrested last month after his 18-year-old roommate allegedly killed their two other roommates. Devon Arthurs told authorities that he had shot the two other men because they didn't respect his conversion to Islam, according to a Tampa police report. Arthurs has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Russell, who like his roommates is a self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi, has not been accused of having a role in the deaths. But when police searched the apartment, they found a cooler containing explosives in the garage. Other chemicals used to manufacture explosives were also found, including a blasting agent in a package addressed to Russell. In Russell's room, a framed picture of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was on the dresser along with white supremacist propaganda.

Arthurs, the roommate now facing murder charges, told authorities that Russell had threatened in neo-Nazi chat rooms to kill people and bomb infrastructure, according to prosecutors in a court motion.

"Arthurs further advised that Russell had materials in the house to kill civilians and target locations like power lines, nuclear reactors, and synagogues," the motion said.