This Is What We Know About The Man Who Shot Six Baton Rouge Police Officers

Taylor says he first met his uncle when he was 16, after Long returned from serving in the Marine Corps. Taylor said he is the son of Gavin Long’s sister, Kim Long, and that he is the grandson of Gavin Long’s mother, Corine Woodey.

A July 11th email sent by a Cosmo Setepenra — Long’s pen name and the name he later legally petitioned to change — was obtained by BuzzFeed News. One of the 17 recipients was Gmail account belonging to a Sahib Taylor.

“And there may seem like that whatever he [Gavin Long] did might have been something very malicious and just terrible. Honestly, what I feel like he did, wasn’t the answer, because to me, violence doesn’t need to be the answer, or an answer in reaction to violence. But instead, it should really be based on love,” Taylor said, adding that he last saw Long months ago, and that Long wished to see him before his birthday this Sunday, the day of the shooting.

Taylor hopes that Long’s actions are not an “inspiration” or an “invitation” to “hate more, to fight more,” and “to kill more.”

“That’s not the answer. Violence is not the answer. More violence is not the answer or a answer. It is love. It is divine love. It is oneness. It is unity, not separateness.”