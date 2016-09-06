This 6-Month-Old Baby Water Skis Like It's No Big Deal
Baby Auburn Absher is the youngest water skier ever, his parents say.
Meet Auburn Absher, a 6-month-old baby who was totally chill about water skiing with his parents in North Carolina.
At 6 months and 10 days old, Auburn is the youngest water skier in the world, his parents said.
His dad, a competitive wakeboarder, built a stand on a trainer ski out of PVC pipes, then Auburn held on entirely by himself, dad Rob Absher said.
Auburn made it about 30 seconds before some water splashed at his face and his mom stepped in.
Absher said he's the proudest dad in the world. And Auburn, well, he looked pretty 😎 about the whole thing.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.