These Are Not The Clowns Who Are Scaring A South Carolina Town

It got to the point that property managers at the Fleetwood Manor apartments sent a warning letter to residents.

"There [have] been several [conversations] and a lot of complaints to the office regarding a clown or a person dressed in clown clothing talking to children or trying to lure children into the woods,” the letter stated.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received two calls regarding clowns on Aug. 20, and one resident filed an incident report the next day.