The World Remembers The Victims Of Orlando Nightclub Shooting
Vigils were held across the U.S. and beyond for the 50 people who were killed in the shooting at gay nightclub Pulse.
Orlando grieved on Sunday for the 50 people killed in a shooting at a gay nightclub, the largest mass shooting in U.S history. Around the country and the world, people gathered to remember the victims.
Anchorage, Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Santiago, Chile
Atlanta
New York
Miami Beach, Florida
Guadalajara, Mexico
Toronto
Paris
Honolulu, Hawaii
San Diego, California
Guatemala City, Guatemala
Frank Kits Park, Wellington, New Zealand
Taylor Square, Sydney
Sydney Harbour Bridge
Dallas, Texas
Hartford, Connecticut
Lake Eola, Orlando
San Francisco
Bangkok, Thailand
Seoul, South Korea
Hong Kong
Berlin, Germany
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.