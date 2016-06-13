BuzzFeed News

The World Remembers The Victims Of Orlando Nightclub Shooting

Vigils were held across the U.S. and beyond for the 50 people who were killed in the shooting at gay nightclub Pulse.

By Claudia Koerner and Francis Whittaker

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Francis Whittaker

Francis Whittaker

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 13, 2016, at 11:19 a.m. ET

Posted on June 12, 2016, at 11:44 p.m. ET

Orlando grieved on Sunday for the 50 people killed in a shooting at a gay nightclub, the largest mass shooting in U.S history. Around the country and the world, people gathered to remember the victims.

John Raoux / AP

Anchorage, Alaska

Mark Thiessen / AP

Washington, D.C.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Santiago, Chile

Esteban Felix / AP
Atlanta

David Goldman / AP
David Goldman / AP

New York

Andres Kudacki / AP
Read more here on the vigil at Stonewall, the birthplace of the LGBT rights movement.
Ema O'Connor / BuzzFeed

Read more here on the vigil at Stonewall, the birthplace of the LGBT rights movement.

Mark Kauzlarich / Reuters

Miami Beach, Florida

Lynne Sladky / AP
Lynne Sladky / AP

Guadalajara, Mexico

Hector Guerrero / AFP / Getty Images
Toronto

Lauren Strapagiel / BuzzFeed

Paris

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP / Getty Images
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP / Getty Images

Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu Civil Beat @CivilBeat

San Diego, California

Mike Blake / Reuters

Guatemala City, Guatemala

Stringer / Reuters

Frank Kits Park, Wellington, New Zealand

Marty Melville / AFP / Getty Images
Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images
Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images
Marty Melville / AFP / Getty Images
Marty Melville / AFP / Getty Images

Taylor Square, Sydney

Rob Stott / BuzzFeed
Stringer . / Reuters

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Daniel Munoz / Getty Images

Dallas, Texas

Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images
Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images
Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images
Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images

Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford Courant / Getty Images

Lake Eola, Orlando

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

San Francisco

Stephen Lam / Reuters

Stephen Lam / Reuters
Stephen Lam / Reuters
Bangkok, Thailand

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters
Mark Baker / AP

Seoul, South Korea

Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

Ahn Young-joon / AP

Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Bobby Yip / Reuters

Berlin, Germany

Mark Baker / AP

Markus Schreiber / AP
Markus Schreiber / AP
Markus Schreiber / AP

