"The Wire" Actor Michael K. Williams Has Died

Michael K. Williams attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's "Respect" on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Michael K. Williams, known for his nuanced portrayal of Omar Little on "The Wire," was found dead on Monday at age 54.

Williams was found in his Brooklyn apartment Monday afternoon, the NYPD told BuzzFeed News. He was found by a family member, the New York Post reported.

Williams most recently appeared in Lovecraft Country and also provided a voice for Netflix's animated series F Is For Family. He also announced just days ago he would be joining the upcoming George Foreman biopic as the boxer's trainer, Doc Broadus.

Though he acted in a variety of projects, Williams' work as Omar turned him into a household face and name. The character is often listed as one of the best in TV history; even former president Barack Obama agreed.

Williams was intentional about the roles he took, he told Essence earlier this year.

"I made a decision very early on in my career that the two things I will go for when I’m asked to do a role is I will look for the truth and I will tell that truth with as much compassion and as much empathy as I can," Williams said.



He was nominated three times for an Emmy, including for his work in When They See Us, the Netflix miniseries that told the story of the Central Park Five.

Representatives for Williams did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Williams was a dancer before he turned to acting, appearing in music videos as well as touring with Madonna and George Michael.

Though a crime series brought him fame, in real life Williams worked to make his community safer without over-policing. He co-founded We Build The Block, a New York-based group that works on organizing community voices on public safety issues and encourages people to vote.

