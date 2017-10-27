The White House Officially Says That All The Women Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Harassment Are Lying

"We've been clear on that from the beginning," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday the administration has been clear that all of the women who accused President Trump of sexual harassment are lying.

Sanders was responding to a question from CBS News reporter Jacqueline Alemany.

"Obviously sexually harassment has been in the news. At least 16 women accused the president of sexually harassing them throughout the course of the campaign," Alemany said. "Last week during a press conference in the Rose Garden, the president called these accusations 'fake news.' Is the official White House position that all of these women are lying?"

"Yes. We've been clear on that from the beginning, and the president has spoken on it," Sanders replied.