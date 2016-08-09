BuzzFeed News

The US Women's Gymnastics Team Wins Gold After A Gravity-Defying Performance

The Final Five took first place by more than 8 points — the most dominant victory since gymnastics scoring was overhauled in 2006.

Last updated on August 9, 2016, at 9:10 p.m. ET

Posted on August 9, 2016, at 6:50 p.m. ET

Team USA won gold Tuesday in the women's gymnastics team final, beating Russia and China by the largest margin ever since the scoring system was overhauled in 2006.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Team USA racked up 184.897 points to Russia's 176.688 and China's 176.003.

Simone Biles, who had the highest individual score in qualifiers, was the US team's final athlete of the afternoon on floor exercise.

Alex Livesey / Getty Images

As fans have come to expect, she dominated with a high-flying, powerful routine.

Julio Cortez / AP

Seriously, look at this.

NBC

And this.

NBC

Biles and team captain Aly Raisman will go on to compete for medals in the individual all-around Thursday. On Tuesday, Raisman stood out for a high-scoring vault.

Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

Laurie Hernandez, the team's youngest member at 16, soared on the balance beam.

Lars Baron / Getty Images

Madison Kocian, who joined the team as its uneven bars specialist, rocked the apparatus with a score of 15.933 — one of the highest individual scores of the entire finals.

Mike Blake / Reuters

Here she is sticking the dismount.

NBC

Gabby Douglas, who along with Raisman competed in the 2012 Olympics, also delivered a high-scoring performance on the bars.

Mike Blake / Reuters

The team cheered "We are the Final Five" after their victory was announced.

Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

The 2016 team is the last that will be coached by the legendary Martha Karolyi. In 2020, gymnastics will also move to a four-person national team.

USA Gymnastics celebrated the victory, its third and a back-to-back win. Raisman and Douglas are also now the only two US women gymnasts to have won three gold medals.

Current status:
Watch the American women led by Simone Biles in the gymnastics team final tonight in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.