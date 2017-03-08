BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Statue Of Liberty Went Dark After An Unplanned Power Outage

news

The Statue Of Liberty Went Dark After An Unplanned Power Outage

Video showed the lights out Tuesday night at the iconic Lady Liberty, and initially, people wondered if it was related to a political protest.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 8, 2017, at 12:40 a.m. ET

Posted on March 7, 2017, at 11:25 p.m. ET

Lights went out at the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday after an unplanned power outage, the National Park Service said.

EarthCam / Via earthcam.com

Web cameras that normally show the Liberty Island icon fully illuminated by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday showed only her torch and a handful of other lights.

EarthCam

CNN also aired video that showed Lady Liberty had gone dark. The National Park Service, which manages the national monument, said in a statement it was possibly due to work on a generator.

CNN

“A portion of the lighting system that illuminates the Statue of Liberty experienced a temporary, unplanned outage tonight,” National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said.

After crews returned to the island Wednesday morning, the park service determined that power and a lighting system controller were turned off as workers changed out faulty lighting equipment. Power returned after that, but the lighting system wasn't properly reset.

Willis added planned power outages were ahead to replace an emergency generator, but the park service would notify the public beforehand.

"The new emergency generator is one of the last Hurricane Sandy recovery projects at Liberty Island and will ensure that Lady Liberty shines brightly and weathers future storms," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how the statue normally looks at night.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
EarthCam

Before the explanation, people on Twitter suggested it was to mark A Day Without Women, the women's strike planned for Wednesday around the US.

The lights are out at the Statue of Liberty...that's ONE MORE woman America CANNOT do without. #adaywithoutwomen #LightsOut
Girls Really Rule. @girlsreallyrule

The lights are out at the Statue of Liberty...that's ONE MORE woman America CANNOT do without. #adaywithoutwomen #LightsOut

Reply Retweet Favorite
CNN reporting that the lights have gone out at the Statue of Liberty. #ADayWithoutWomen starting early.
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

CNN reporting that the lights have gone out at the Statue of Liberty. #ADayWithoutWomen starting early.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The Women's March didn't take responsibility, but it also suggested the switch-off was connected to its upcoming protest.

Lady Liberty got the memo. On 3/8, we strike! #DayWithoutAWoman #StatueOfLiberty (Anyone know who this amazing arti… https://t.co/TPfsm393P6
Women's March @womensmarch

Lady Liberty got the memo. On 3/8, we strike! #DayWithoutAWoman #StatueOfLiberty (Anyone know who this amazing arti… https://t.co/TPfsm393P6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others wondered if darkness at the nation's symbol of immigration was a protest of President Trump's travel ban.

For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning.
David Solimini @CommsDirector

For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others — correctly, it turned out — thought it was just a power outage.

Some sort of power outage at the Statue of Liberty. Live on earthcam dot com. https://t.co/o1V5rmCsxr… https://t.co/YG0X5QknLL
CuteAndScary @CuteAndScary

Some sort of power outage at the Statue of Liberty. Live on earthcam dot com. https://t.co/o1V5rmCsxr… https://t.co/YG0X5QknLL

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT