The Singer Who Performed At Trump's Inauguration Wants To Talk To Him About Transgender Rights

Jackie Evancho, who previously appeared on America's Got Talent , said on Wednesday she was disappointed by Trump's rollback of a policy to protect transgender students.

Jackie Evancho, who sang the National Anthem at Donald Trump's inauguration, on Wednesday asked the president for a chance to talk about transgender rights.

"u gave me the honor to sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u to talk transgender rghts ❤️," the 16-year-old singer tweeted.

BREAKING: DOJ/Education withdraw guidance on transgender students' rights "in order to further and more completely… https://t.co/Xsbe0LuWXC

A number of artists turned down chances to perform at Trump's inauguration in protest of his policies. When Evancho accepted, she received criticism that she was implicitly supporting intolerance.

Ahead of the inauguration, Evancho said she was honored to have a role in an American tradition. Her performance wasn't meant to be a political statement, she said.

"I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I’m singing,” she told CBS. “I’m hoping that I can bring people together.”

Juliet Evancho, who wrote about her experience of coming out for Teen Vogue, added she was proud of her sister.

"The way I look at it is Jackie is singing for our country, and it’s an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people,” she told CBS. “So I feel that’s really where I look at it. And that’s where I’m going to leave it right now.”