The Marines Updated Its Social Media Policy After A Nude Photo Scandal

After some Marines posted revenge porn and obscene comments about fellow service members on Facebook, the commandant of the Marine Corps wanted to make clear that online activities can have consequences.

The Marine Corps has updated its social media policy after a report revealed hundreds of active and retired service members may have been involved in trading revenge porn and making sexual comments about fellow service members in a Facebook group.

Marines United had around 30,000 members at the time it was taken down, and group members' activities have prompted multiple investigations within the military. Marine Corps commandant Gen. Robert Neller has promised accountability, and on Friday, he sent a message to Marines on their personal social media use.

In his message, Neller laid out the consequences of posting on social media in a way that violated the corps' values, threatened morale, or hurt operational readiness. Previously, Marines were told their personal social media posts were a reflection on the corps, but the policy didn't specify how questionable posts could lead to court-martial or other discipline.

"Marines are reminded that their conduct, even off-duty or online, may violate Navy and Marine Corps orders and regulations," Neller said.

Public attention to the group's activities has sparked heated debates among veterans and those currently serving. A number of Marines have answered Neller's call to come forward with any information that could help the investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, others have criticized leadership's response as out of character for the famously rough-and-tumble corps.

